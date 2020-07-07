Verbatim: July 7: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Tuesday, July 7, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 7, 2020) – Another 15 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,840 cases and 131 deaths Tuesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.