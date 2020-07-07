The Journal Gazette
 
    Conservatory lobby open as cooling area

    The Journal Gazette

    The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., will serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indices expected this week, city officials announced Monday. 

    The cooling station will be available from noon to 5 p.m. beginning today and running through Friday. 

    Due to social distancing, there will be space for five visitors at a time. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask.

