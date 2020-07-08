The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:57 pm

    Holcomb unsure on national convention

    In June, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he intended to attend the Republican National Convention but on Wednesday he seemed less sure. 

    “That is the plan. That was the plan but that’s August,” he said. 

    Holcomb noted things change quickly in terms of the spread of COVID-19. 

    “I'm not going to find myself in a sea of humanity anytime soon,” he said. “We would have to do it differently than it’s ever been done before.” 

    He currently does not have a flight booked for the event scheduled for Florida, where a major outbreak is ongoing.

