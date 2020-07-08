Indiana: 455 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 455 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 15 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 49,063 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,539 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said. To date, it said, 535,857 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 530,075 Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.