Lawyer for sheriff denies claims in lawsuit

A lawyer for Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux this morning denied claims in a federal lawsuit alleging the sheriff shoved a 15-year-old boy to the ground last year.

"The allegations ... are rejected and denied by Sheriff Gladieux," Calvert Miller said. "Sheriff Gladieux was not intoxicated."

Brad and Erin Bullerman – parents of the boy identified in court documents as C.B. – are suing Gladieux, claiming he violated the teen's Fourth Amendment rights. The sheriff was charged with misdemeanor battery in the case, and Gladieux has responded in court documents that say "any and all force or touching of the individual identified as C.B. by Sheriff Gladieux, was reasonable, justified."

Miller's comments came during a brief hearing – the first since the case was filed in May – in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. Attorneys for Gladieux and the Bullermans spoke by phone during the hearing.

Court documents say C.B. fell onto a metal stake after being pushed by Gladieux, but Miller today repeated claims his client swept away the teen's hands after C.B. put them on the sheriff's chest.

Ilene Smith, an attorney for the Bullermans, said C.B. encountered the sheriff, who appeared intoxicated" and "strongly smelled of alcohol."

mleblanc@jg.net