Verbatim: Myers and Lawson statements on July 4 attack

The gubernatorial campaign of Dr. Woody Myers & Linda Lawson issued the following statements today:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – In response to the videos shared by Vauhxx Booker that document the stunning video of the racist attack in Monroe County, Indiana, Dr. Woody Myers, Indiana's first Black gubernatorial candidate and the country's only Black gubernatorial candidate, issued the following statement:

“Racism and hate are ever-present threats to our civil society. As Governor, I will push for real and meaningful hate crimes legislation that will get the job done to deter crimes motivated by hate. Linda and I will work for equal justice for all Hoosiers.”

Linda Lawson, Lt. Governor candidate:

“When will Governor Eric Holcomb denounce this heinous act and finally acknowledge that the racism in his state will not stand?”