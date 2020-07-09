Chance for storms this afternoon, overnight

There are chances for thunderstorms this afternoon and overnight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

A few storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats, the weather service said. It said the best chance for these stronger storms will be late this evening, west of U.S. 31.

There are also chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday and Sunday, the weather service said. It said a few storms could be strong to marginally severe Friday, with with gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threats.