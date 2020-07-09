Victim of shooting at Coliseum Boulevard motel identified

A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting Wednesday night at a Coliseum Boulevard motel, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Jean Emmanuel Duperat died from a gunshot wound, and his death is the 24th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Duperat was found at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 Coliseum Blvd. N., just before 11 p.m., the statement said.

His death remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.