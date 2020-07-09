Indiana: 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths reported Thursday

The Indiana State Department of Health said today that 521 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 49,575 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 2,546 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said. To date, it said, 542,292 tests have been reported to the state, up from 535,857 Wednesday.

To find additional testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.