Larwill man dies in off-road-vehicle crash

A Larwill man died Wednesday night in an off-road-vehicle crash, Indiana conservation officers said today.

Ronald L. Puckett, 53, died at the scene, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

It said conservation officers were called to the 4000 block of Whitley County Road 600 North shortly before 7 p.m., when a passerby saw an overturned off-road vehicle in the roadway with a person pinned underneath.

Responders arrived on scene, removed the vehicle and began lifesaving efforts, which were unsuccessful, the statement said.

Conservation officers said Puckett was traveling east on the county road when his vehicle left the south side of the roadway, causing it to roll. Puckett was ejected from the machine, and it came to rest on top of him, they said.

Puckett was not wearing a helmet, seat belt or any protective riding gear, conservation officers said. They said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The county sheriff’s department and coroner's office, Richland Township firefighters and Parkview Whitley EMS assisted at the scene.