Heat advisory: Allen, 11 area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. for Allen County and 11 other counties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying heat index values between 98 and 101 are expected and the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

The advisory includes Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties in Ohio. LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana are not included.

The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, it said.