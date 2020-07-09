Thursday: Allen adds 36 COVID-19 cases, removes 33 in data reconciling

Another 36 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but 33 cases were removed from the county’s count as part of ongoing data reconciling with state data, bringing the county's totals to 2,866 cases and 132 deaths Thursday.

The county health department said the 33 cases removed were the result of ongoing data reconciling by the department with information in the Indiana State Department of Health’s database. Cases removed from the total count were either duplicate entries or residents of other counties, the county health department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the county health department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/, the county health department said.