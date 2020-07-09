Shooting leaves 1 dead at inn

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night at a motel.

A witness told officers the victim was shot inside one of the rooms at Coliseum Inn about 11 p.m., police said.

The man, who was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, died at the scene, officers said.

Coliseum Inn, 1020 Coliseum Blvd. N., also was the site of a pair of stabbing deaths on Christmas Eve.

Pedro Salas Lopez, 30, is charged with murdering brothers Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, and Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26, at the motel, 1020 Coliseum Blvd. N.

Fort Wayne police were interviewing witnesses about the shooting and reviewing surveillance video, but are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260- 436-7867.