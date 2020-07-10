Police: West Williams Street death treated as suspicious

A man was found dead this morning in the yard of a West Williams Street home, and Fort Wayne police said they were treating the death as suspicious.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of West Williams about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a man down in a yard. Officers found the man there, and medics determined he had died.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were sent to the scene, police said. They said the Allen County coroner's office will determine the man's identity and conduct an autopsy to determine the manner of the man's death.