Victims of Lindenwood Avenue crash identified

The Allen County coroner's office today identified the victims of an early morning crash on Lindenwood Avenue.

Todd William Jackson, 49, and Kelly M. Crump, 45, died in the crash, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lindenwood, the coroner's office said in a statement following autopsies.

Jackson was the driver of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree, the statement said. It said both he and Crump died accidentally at the scene from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and their deaths are the 15th and 16th traffic fatalities of the year in Allen County.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.