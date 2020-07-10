Rokita wins GOP nomination for attorney general

Former congressman Todd Rokita edged out three challengers, including incumbent Attorney General Curtis Hill, to earn the GOP nomination for the statewide post Friday.

Hill received a 30-day suspension of his law license after the Indiana Supreme Court found he committed criminal battery when he groped four women at a work-related function in 2018.

Rokita will take on Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel in November. He won with 52.15% of the vote.

Indiana Republican delegates voted by mail because of the pandemic, ranking their choices. The lowest vote-getter was eliminated In each round. Central Indiana attorney John Westercamp dropped after the first round, followed by Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter in the second round.

Rokita eclipsed Hill in the last round.