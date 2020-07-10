Indiana passes 50,000 COVID-19 cases; 748 added today

More than 50,000 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus, as the Indiana State Department of Health reported 748 new COVID-19 cases today, the fourth-highest daily total of the pandemic and the most since May 5.

The state heath department said 50,300 Hoosiers had been diagnosed through testing after corrections to the previous day's total. It said a total of 2,555 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and 84% of ventilators are available. To date, 550,562 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 542,292 Thursday.

To find additional testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.