Chances for storms until mid-afternoon, weather service says

There are chances for showers and thunderstorms in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio until mid-afternoon today, the National Weather Service said.

In Allen County and eight other area counties, a few storms could be strong to marginally severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threats, the weather service said. It said that region includes Adams, DeKalb, Steuben and Wells counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties in Ohio.

Gusty winds and heavy rain also are possible in Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties, the weather service said. It said showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from later Saturday into Sunday.