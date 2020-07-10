Friday: Allen adds 35 COVID-19 cases

Another 35 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,901 cases and 132 deaths Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the county health department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, an Allen County Department of Health statement said.

It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/, the county health department said.