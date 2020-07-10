2 sought in Coliseum Boulevard slaying

Fort Wayne police are seeking two persons of interest in the slaying of a man found shot dead inside a room at the Coliseum Inn on Coliseum Boulevard North.

Jessica Sexton and Jeremiah G. Stevenson are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jean Emmanuel Duperat, 41, of Fort Wayne.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after Fort Wayne police were called about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Duperat's death is the 24th homicide in Allen County this year, the coroner's office said.

Detectives also are asking for the public's help in two shootings that happened over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Jalen Deandre Lindsey, 19, was found lying in grass in the 5000 block of Midlothian Drive about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The coroner's office said the Fort Wayne man died from a gunshot wound.

Another man remains in critical condition in a shooting that happened an hour before the Lindsey fatality. That shooting was in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue and left the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information about Sexton and Stevenson or about the other shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or Detective Cline at 260-427-2231.