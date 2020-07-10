Morning crash leaves 2 dead

Fort Wayne police are investigating a vehicle crash that left two people dead early today.

Officers were called to the intersection of Spring Street and Lindenwood Avenue about 1 a.m. after a witness said a tree limb was blocking the roadway.

Police said they determined the tree was damaged by a vehicle collision and later found a man and woman dead inside the automobile off the east side of the roadway at Lindenwood Cemetery.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling south in the 1300 block of Lindenwood when it crossed the centerline.

They said the vehicle hit a tree and fence after leaving the road. Investigators said the vehicle flipped at least once before landing at the cemetery.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, police said.