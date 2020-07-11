Saturday: Allen records another 37 COVID-19 cases

Another 37 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,938 cases, while the number of deaths is unchanged at 132, county Department of Health officials said Saturday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the county health department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov, the county health department said.