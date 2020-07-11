Two hurt in DeKalb crash

Two people are recovering from injuries after a vehicle crash Friday evening in DeKalb County.

Police said the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet pickup was westbound in the 100 block of County Road 56 when it hit a 1999 Dodge Intrepid traveling in the opposite direction about 5:30 p.m.

The pickup lost control after going into a ditch and drove into the path of the car, police said.

Lyle Renfrow, 36, of LaOtto, driver of the pickup, did not suffer injuries and refused medical treatment, officers said.

They said Tracy Morris, 47, of Ligonier suffered a broken ankle and her front-seat passenger 53-year-old John Hatton of LaOtto likely suffered internal bleeding.

Both vehicles were totaled and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash that remains under investigation.