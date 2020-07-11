Man badly injured in shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries early today.

Officers said they heard several shots about 4:22 a.m. in the Plaza Drive and Pettit Avenue area when a short time later a motorist crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle near the intersection.

Police said a man driving the vehicle got out and immediately fell to the ground. They said he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics in serious condition, police said, but his injuries were downgraded to life-threatening.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Fort Wayne police detectives at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.