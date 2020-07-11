6 adults, 4 children escape fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators said a house blaze forced six adults and four children to escape early today.

Crews arrived to the two-story home, 924 Pasadena Drive, at 1:21 a.m. and found an attic fire on the second floor, officials said.

The occupants escaped before emergency workers arrived.

The fire, which took about 10 minutes to get under control, caused minor damage and is no longer under investigation, officials said.

Firefighter hurt in apartment blaze

Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of an apartment blaze that left a firefighter with injuries.

Crews arrived to Brendonwood Apartments, 1233 Fayette Dr., at 10:37 p.m. Friday and found a kitchen fire spreading to the attic area inside one of the units, according to a news release.

An adult occupant escaped before crews arrived, but a firefighter fell through the roof at the one-story complex, officials said.

They said the emergency worker was treated and released. Crews had the fire under control in about an hour.