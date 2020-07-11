Police investigating hotel death

Police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman died at a Fort Wayne hotel early today.

Officers said they arrived about 2:21 a.m. at the Hampton Inn, 3520 E. Dupont Road, where paramedics found the victim unresponsive.

This is the second death investigation at a hotel this week.

Fort Wayne police said Jean Emmanuel Duperat was shot to death at the Coliseum Inn on Coliseum Boulevard North on Wednesday.

Duperat, 41, of Fort Wayne is the 24th homicide in Allen County this year, the coroner said.

No further information was provided about the woman found today at the Hampton.