Verbatim: July 12: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Sunday, July 12, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 12, 2020) – Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 18 tested positive, bringing the total to 2,956 cases and 133 deaths Sunday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.