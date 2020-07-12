Paulding sheriff: Man shot in neck during domestic situation

A Paulding, Ohio, woman shot her boyfriend Saturday night during a domestic situation, grazing the man’s neck, the Paulding County sheriff’s office said today.

Just after 10 p.m., police were called to a Paulding address on a report of a domestic situation shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators said the woman shot her boyfriend during a physical altercation in which the boyfriend was assaulting her 12-year-old son.

She was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Paulding County Jail. He was treated at Paulding County Hospital and released, then booked into the jail on two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing.