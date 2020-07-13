The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, July 13, 2020 1:46 pm

    FWCS deadline approaches for school registration

    The Journal Gazette

    Parents with children attending a Fort Wayne Community School for the 2020-21 school year have until noon Friday to register their child online at fwcs.info/MyFWCS.

    Families who do not register a student online will need to register by drive-through at their child’s school on July 23, 24 or 27, a statement from Fort Wayne Community Schools said today.

    Families registering by drive-thru will need to bring a photo ID and two proofs of residency, such as a utility bill, bank statement, mortgage or rental papers. New students will need proof of age, such as a birth certificate and immunization records.

    Hours for the drive-thru registration are:

    • Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.;
    • Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon;
    • Monday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to noon.

    Families with extenuating circumstances such as homelessness, living with a family member or friend, or any other unusual situation can register their child by drive-thru with the FWCS Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Center on July 23 and 24 and July 27 through 29.

    Hours for the extenuating circumstances drive-thru are:

    • Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.;
    • Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon;
    • Monday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to noon;
    • Tuesday, July 28, from 2 to 6 p.m.;
    • Wednesday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to noon.

