FWCS deadline approaches for school registration

Parents with children attending a Fort Wayne Community School for the 2020-21 school year have until noon Friday to register their child online at fwcs.info/MyFWCS.

Families who do not register a student online will need to register by drive-through at their child’s school on July 23, 24 or 27, a statement from Fort Wayne Community Schools said today.

Families registering by drive-thru will need to bring a photo ID and two proofs of residency, such as a utility bill, bank statement, mortgage or rental papers. New students will need proof of age, such as a birth certificate and immunization records.

Hours for the drive-thru registration are:

Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.;

Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon;

Monday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Families with extenuating circumstances such as homelessness, living with a family member or friend, or any other unusual situation can register their child by drive-thru with the FWCS Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Center on July 23 and 24 and July 27 through 29.

Hours for the extenuating circumstances drive-thru are: