Monday, July 13, 2020 1:46 pm
FWCS deadline approaches for school registration
The Journal Gazette
Parents with children attending a Fort Wayne Community School for the 2020-21 school year have until noon Friday to register their child online at fwcs.info/MyFWCS.
Families who do not register a student online will need to register by drive-through at their child’s school on July 23, 24 or 27, a statement from Fort Wayne Community Schools said today.
Families registering by drive-thru will need to bring a photo ID and two proofs of residency, such as a utility bill, bank statement, mortgage or rental papers. New students will need proof of age, such as a birth certificate and immunization records.
Hours for the drive-thru registration are:
- Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.;
- Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon;
- Monday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Families with extenuating circumstances such as homelessness, living with a family member or friend, or any other unusual situation can register their child by drive-thru with the FWCS Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Center on July 23 and 24 and July 27 through 29.
Hours for the extenuating circumstances drive-thru are:
- Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.;
- Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon;
- Monday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to noon;
- Tuesday, July 28, from 2 to 6 p.m.;
- Wednesday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story