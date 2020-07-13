Indiana to offer free COVID-19 testing in Kosciusko, Wells counties

The Indiana State Department of Health said today it would be offering free COVID-19 testing in 12 counties, including Kosciusko and Wells in northeast Indiana, starting later this week.

Counties were chosen based on their per capita case, testing and positivity rates, as well as the population of industry and agricultural workers and the current availability of local testing options, the state health department said in a statement.

It said testing will start Tuesday in some locations; as details are completed, locations will be added to the testing map at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. Testing will be limited to 200 people per day at each site.

Most locations are expected to be in operation for two weeks, but all sites and emerging hot spots will be evaluated throughout the testing period so that resources are deployed most effectively, the statement said.

To find other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

The state health department said 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 52,037 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 2,569 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day, the state health department said. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available. To date, 570,409 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 564,647 Sunday.