Monday, July 13, 2020 11:27 am
Portion of Reed Road to close
The Journal Gazette
Reed Road between Lake Avenue and State Boulevard will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday while crews work on utility lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard and State Boulevard.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
