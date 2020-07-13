Fire damages office building at Parkview campus

A fire caused extensive damage to an office building on the Parkview Health campus this morning, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to 3600 New Vision Drive at 2:47 a.m. and found fire coming through the roof, a statement from the department said. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.