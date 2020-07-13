Northwest Allen County Schools families will soon have a decision to make: Will they send their children to school in August, or will they commit to at least a semester of remote learning?

This option is among the changes the 7,800-student district is planning for the 2020-21 academic year to mitigate spread of the new coronavirus, which forced Allen County schools to close abruptly in March.

"As has been the case since we closed on March 13, we have been working to try to reopen," Superintendent Chris Himsel told the school board tonight while briefing members on preliminary plans.

The district will submit a finalized strategy to the Allen County Health Department for feedback, Himsel said.

He stressed the district is addressing the issue with deliberation and is seeking guidance from pediatricians and occupational health specialists.

"We are not, as hard as it is sometimes, we're not being dictated by what's going on in the political environment or the social media environment with the emotion," Himsel said. "What we're trying to do is follow advice of our local medical and public health experts."

NACS' academic year begins Aug. 12, the latest of the county's four school districts. Himsel considers the late start an advantage because NACS can learn from others' decisions.

The other Allen County districts are expected to announce their fall plans soon.

