The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission advanced three projects today -- a Business and Technology Park across from Sweetwater Sound on U.S. 30, a new shell building at 8555 Aviation Drive and a land purchase to advance riverfront development.

The agreements promise to make the city "even more competitive in attracting jobs and growing our economy," said Nancy Townsend, the city's redevelopment director, adding they show the city is bouncing back from the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

The shell building, on 21 acres near Fort Wayne International Airport, will offer 150,000 square feet of space with the possibility of adding up to 90,000 more.

The commission will participate by reimbursing the developer, GH Land Company LLC, South Bend, for the interest on its construction loan until the building is purchased or leased or for three years, whichever comes first. Payments will be capped at $1.2 million.

Investment in the new project was estimated at $6.8 million. Commission President Christopher Guerin and members Steve Corona, Nathan Hartman and Greg Leatherman voted for the agreement. Member Jason Arp, a Republican Fort Wayne City Councilman representing the 4th district, voted against the agreement.

Both Arp and Hartman voted against an agreement with Michael Kinder & Sons, a Fort Wayne construction company, to both build a $3 million headquarters on part of the 150-acre site and construct $4.5 million in infrastructure for five additional "shovel-ready" industrial sites.

The sites will fill a need for smaller, 40,000- to 60,000-square-foot industrial sites "because most companies can't wait a couple of years" to develop a site when their need for space is already present, said Joe Giant, the city's redevelopment manager.

In the commission's other action, a land-purchase agreement negotiated between Norfolk Southern railroad and Headwaters Junction in 2019 will be transferred to the commission. The land is about 7.5 acres along the north side of the St. Marys River, roughly from Degroff Street to the North River property.

Headwaters Junction is a plan for a railroad-themed attraction as part of riverfront development.

