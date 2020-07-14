The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, July 14, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 84

    High one year ago 91

    Normal 85

    Record: 1936 104

    Low temperature 60

    Low one year ago 63

    Normal 63

    Record: 1904 45

    Stage of the Maumee 2.15 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 7

    For July 179

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For July 0.68 inch (-1.12)

    For the year 17.95 inches (-2.81)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

    Average 67%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

    Sunset 9:11 p.m.

    Moonset 3:37 p.m.

    Moonrise 2:24 a.m. Wednesday

    New Moon

    July 20

    First Quarter

    July 27

    Full Moon

    Aug. 3

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 11

