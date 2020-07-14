Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 91

Normal 85

Record: 1936 104

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 63

Normal 63

Record: 1904 45

Stage of the Maumee 2.15 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 7

For July 179

Rainfall

For Monday none

For July 0.68 inch (-1.12)

For the year 17.95 inches (-2.81)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 9:11 p.m.

Moonset 3:37 p.m.

Moonrise 2:24 a.m. Wednesday