Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 91
Normal 85
Record: 1936 104
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 63
Normal 63
Record: 1904 45
Stage of the Maumee 2.15 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 7
For July 179
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 0.68 inch (-1.12)
For the year 17.95 inches (-2.81)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:20 a.m.
Sunset 9:11 p.m.
Moonset 3:37 p.m.
Moonrise 2:24 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
July 20
First Quarter
July 27
Full Moon
Aug. 3
Last Quarter
Aug. 11
