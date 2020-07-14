Piping-products company to invest $2.4 million in New Haven

A distributor of industrial piping products will invest more than $2.4 million to establish operations in New Haven, creating up to 20 jobs by 2024, officials said Tuesday.

Harrington Industrial Plastics is retrofitting a building at 2742 Wayne Haven St. into a 68,000-square-foot distribution center, according to Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, and the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The distribution center is expected to be operational by late July and will help Harrington serve its 55 sales branches in Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati and Columbus, the news releases said.

Harrington, which also has customers in international markets, provides piping systems -- including components such as tanks, tubing and hose, pumps, valves, filtration and instrumentation. It serves markets including pool, food and beverage processing, wineries, breweries, industrial fluid handling and waste and wastewater.

“The greater Fort Wayne area was where we started our search process for a new regional distribution center because of its central location in relation to many of our branches,” said David Burnett, director of supply chain at Harrington. He said the city of New Haven has "been a great partner for us in facilitating a smooth and efficient startup."

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said the city is "delighted that the Harrington team has chosen to invest here.”

A ribbon cutting for the distribution center is scheduled at 10 a.m. July 22. It is open to the public.

