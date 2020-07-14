Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12:50 pm
BBB warns about doing business with NY company
The Journal Gazette
The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana is warning customers about doing business with a company that it said is using a phone number of a Roanoke church.
The BBB said it has received a number of complaints against PD Store/Parkson Dragon.
Customers are given a phone number from the company that belongs to Roanoke Baptist Church, a statement from the BBB said. It said the church is not connected to PD Store.
The BBB said it has given the store an F rating based on reports that orders were not being delivered after customers paid for them.
The church has indicated it has received hundreds of calls every day and has issued a notice it is not affiliated with the New York-based company, the BBB said.
