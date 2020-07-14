The Journal Gazette
 
    Section of Parnell Avenue to close for 5 months

    The Journal Gazette

    Parnell Avenue between State and St. Joseph boulevards will be closed from Wednesday to Dec. 18 for a City Utilities project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour will use State and St. Joseph boulevards, the city's transportation engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.

     

