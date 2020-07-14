Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12:23 pm
DeKalb reports 2 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in county residents.
That brings the county's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 172, the county health officer said in a statement.
The residents are ages 39 and 41, the statement said. It said the 41-year-old is recovering at home; no further information was available about the 39-year-old.
