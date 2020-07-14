2 foundations make grants to support Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

Two local foundations are making grants totaling $200,000 to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and are encouraging the public to donate to the zoo.

Foellinger Foundation and The James Foundation announced today they will each make a $100,000 grant to the zoo, for a total of $200,000.

The grants were made because of the negative effect the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on the zoo's learning and educational experiences, a joint statement from the foundations said.

The foundations are encouraging individuals across the region to make a gift to the zoo by going to the zoo's website at kidszoo.org/give or calling the Donor Development team at 260-427-2040. Gifts can also be mailed to the zoo at 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.