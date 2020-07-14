Verbatim: Harrington plans expansion into New Haven

The following was released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020:

NEW HAVEN, Ind. -- Today, Harrington announced plans to expand their operations into Allen County. The company intends to add up to 20 new jobs and invest more than $2.4 million in a distribution center in New Haven by the end of 2024.

Harrington has been a leading distributor of industrial products for corrosive and high purity applications since 1959. The company serves customers across the U.S., as well as international markets, delivering piping systems—including components such as tanks, tubing and hose, grating, pumps, valves, filtration, instrumentation and more —for a wide range of corrosive and high-purity applications.

“The greater Fort Wayne area was where we started our search process for a new regional distribution center because of its central location in relation to many of our regional branches,” said David Burnett, director of supply chain at Harrington. “As we’ve started work here, the City of New Haven has been a great partner for us in facilitating a smooth and efficient startup. We’re tremendously excited about the opportunity to continue our growth in the region; this facility will increase our ability to provide products to our customer base and to house additional resources for our surrounding branches.”

Harrington is currently retrofitting an existing building at 2742 Wayne Haven Street, into a 68,000-square-foot distribution center. The project is expected to be completed by late July. The facility is in the middle of the company's Great Lakes footprint; Harrington has sales offices in Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, and Columbus among its 55 branches across the country. The company employs more than 500 people nationwide.

Harrington plans to hire sales and administrative personnel as well as company truck drivers and warehouse staff. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at hipco.com.

"It’s encouraging to see positive economic momentum in companies like Harrington who are choosing Indiana for growth in multiple areas of the state," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "We're laser focused on making Indiana the best place to live, work and play, and look forwarding to supporting Harrington as they continue to flourish and provide quality jobs for Hoosiers in their communities.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) offered Harrington up to $70,000 in conditional tax credits. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance. The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership worked alongside GFW Inc. in the local recruitment process.

“I'm proud to welcome Harrington to our community,” New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said. “As a city, we have created a tremendous business climate while maintaining a high quality of life. It's the best of both worlds, and we're delighted that the Harrington team has chosen to invest here.”

Harrington will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22. The event is open to the public.