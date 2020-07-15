Holcomb extends reopening Stage 4.5

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb put Indiana in park Wednesday – saying the state will stay in Stage 4.5 for “at least” two more weeks.

Most of the state was set to go to Stage 5 – essentially lifting all restrictions – as of Saturday. But rising COVID-19 cases and testing concerns halted that plan.

“We're living on the edge here day-in and day-out," Holcomb said, calling the environment in the state and nationally volatile.

This means, for instance, that restaurant capacity remains at 75% and bars and other entertainment venues at 50%.

Gatherings were to be limited to 250 under Stage 4.5 but Holcomb is loosening that to allow gatherings above 250 people with approval of a safety plan from the local health department.

Indiana added 700 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday – with 8.4% of the tests coming back positive. Ten new deaths brings the total to 2,592.

In Allen County, another five residents died and 24 tested positive, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 138 deaths Wednesday.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box noted that hospitalizations have soared. Right now 881 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus – up 114 from the day before. The low was 595 on June 26.

“We cannot relax our guard,” she said.

