    Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:24 pm

    1-week lane restrictions for portion of Hillegas Road

    The inside northbound lane of Hillegas Road between Jefferson Boulevard and Illinois Road will have lane restrictions and delays beginning 9 a.m. Thursday, while crews repair a portion of the road that was dug up to repair a water main break, city utilities department said.

    The road is scheduled to reopen July 23.

