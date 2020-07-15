Joshua's Hand announces workforce development initiative for Electric Works

A local organization has announced a partnership with Broadway Redevelopment Partners and Wiegand Construction to advocate for Minority, woman and veteran business owners to do contract work on the Electric Works project.

Joshua's Hand, a 501 (c)(3) organization founded in 2013, has formed a workforce development initiative for the project, called Joshua Works.

Joshua Works will focus on recruiting, cultivating and training the underemployed and unemployed residents in the Fort Wayne community for the construction trade with the opportunity to work on the Electric Works project.

The project also hopes to focus on partnering with small, veteran, minority and women-owned businesses.

A pre-bid meeting will be held July 22 at 10 a.m. in building 23. Bidders are encouraged to attend.

Anyone interested in applying can go to JoshuaWorks.org