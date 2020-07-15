Verbatim: Joshua's Hand announces partnership

Joshua's Hand issued the following news release today:

Fort Wayne, IN—Joshua's Hand, a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2013, today announces its workforce development initiative, Joshua Works.

Joshua Works is partnering with Broadway Redevelopment Partners and Wiegand Construction to advocate for Minority, Women and Veteran Business owners for contractual opportunities on the Electric Works project. In addition, the Joshua Works initiative was created to recruit, cultivate, and train a viable workforce to address the unemployment and underemployment in the construction trades.

Workforce and Business Enterprise Development Program The Electric Works development team, City of Fort Wayne, Allen County, and Weigand Construction are committed to the development and implementation of a home-grown program to bring more people into the construction trades and offer opportunity to smaller businesses over the course of the construction period for the Electric Works project. Our effort is focused on giving opportunity to the advancement and training of underemployed and unemployed residents of the City of Fort Wayne in the construction industry. It is also focused on the effective partnering with small, veteran, minority, and women-owned businesses.

Pre-Bid Meeting: A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for July 22nd, 2020 at 10am in Building 23. Bidders are encouraged to attend.

Due to COVID-19, CDC recommendations and social distancing will be practiced during the pre-bid meeting and all site visits. There will be adequate space for social distancing to be practiced.

“Joshua Works will cultivate and train a viable workforce to help Allen County residents transition from poverty to self-sufficiency and beyond,” said Cedric Walker, Sr., founder of Joshua's Hand. “We believe individuals tapping into their talents through education and training will help them experience the joy of independence, free from the need for public and private assistance—a feeling only self-sufficiency can provide.”

Joshua Works representative Yusanda Blackmon added, “The Electric Works project stands to be a game-changer for our entire region. We are thrilled to work with the Electric Works team to address our community's workforce needs. Our partnerships with veteran, minority and women-owned businesses will amplify the trades and pave the way for a brighter future for Allen County residents.”

Joshua Works' first cohort will begin training the week of August 17, 2020. Those interested in applying or learning more, can do so at JoshuaWorks.org.