    Wednesday, July 15, 2020 1:15 pm

    Minnich Road closure

    The Journal Gazette

    Minnich Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads will remain closed until 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Allen County Highway Department. 

    Also, Minnich between Paulding and Tillman roads is closed today, but should reopen Friday.

    A crossover pipe and catch basin replacement crew will be working along Minnich.

    For more information, call 260-449-7369.

