Wednesday, July 15, 2020 1:15 pm
Minnich Road closure
The Journal Gazette
Minnich Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads will remain closed until 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Allen County Highway Department.
Also, Minnich between Paulding and Tillman roads is closed today, but should reopen Friday.
A crossover pipe and catch basin replacement crew will be working along Minnich.
For more information, call 260-449-7369.
