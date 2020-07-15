Indiana: 700 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 10 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 53,370 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,592 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 35% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said. To date, it said, 586,589 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 578,409 Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.