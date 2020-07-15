Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Wednesday, July 15, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 53,370 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 35 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,592 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 586,589 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 578,409 on Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.