Local animal welfare organizations to join forces

The Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals will merge next year, leaders of both animal welfare organizations announced this morning.

"We found a significant overlap in our missions and our audiences, yet very little overlap in our programs and services," SPCA Board Chairwoman Kathryn Roudebush said in a statement. "Together, with our efforts and operations truly integrated, we feel we can be an even more positive force for animal welfare in northeastern Indiana."

Specifically, the move will allow the SPCA, the county's animal shelter, access to a spay and neuter clinic H.O.P.E. for Animals offers.

"There aren't many shelters our size that don't have a spay-neuter component," SPCA Executive Director Jessica Henry said following a news conference.

Under the agreement, the organizations will merge Jan. 1 and operate as a nonprofit. The Foellinger Foundation provided a $35,000 grant, which was used to hire a consulting firm to consider logistics of the move.

The SPCA will continue to operate its shelter at 4914 Hanna St., and H.O.P.E. for Animals will continue operations at 1333 Maycrest Drive. Henry will serve as executive director of the new organization, and she said it's not yet clear what its name might be.

"I think of our two organizations as a 'bonded pair,'" she said in the statement. "We've grown to serve this community together – it's our home. We look forward to continuing our services and commit to growing to make an even more positive impact."

mleblanc@jg.net