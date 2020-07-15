Wednesday, July 15, 2020 10:30 am
Adams County Sheriff seeking resident's help for underage drinking
The Journal Gazette
The Adams County Sheriff’s department is asking residents to keep an eye out for underage drinking.
Sheriff officers have seen bad accidents that have been directly connected to underage drinking, a statement from the department said today.
If a resident sees cars and or buggies going down a wooded lane that normally no one drives down or if any resident sees what they believe is an underage drinking party, they are asked to call 260-724-5345 or 911.
